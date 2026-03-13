Azerbaijani researcher elected to scientific societies in US and UK [PHOTOS]

13 March 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Young Azerbaijani researcher Gular Zeynalova has recently been elected as a member of several prestigious international scientific organizations, including the Biochemical Society, the American Chemical Society, and the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, AzerNEWS reports.

The Biochemical Society (BS), based in the United Kingdom, is a scientific community that covers all aspects of biochemistry, including cellular and molecular biosciences. The society was founded in 1911.

The American Chemical Society (ACS), operating in the United States, brings together researchers working in the field of chemistry. It was established in 1876.

The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB), also based in the US, is a highly respected scientific organization uniting specialists in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and related biomedical fields. It was founded in 1906.

"Being a member of these societies is crucial for presenting scientific research in biochemistry and molecular biology on international platforms, as well as for fostering global scientific collaborations," said Gular Zeynalova.

Recently, Zeynalova participated in ASBMB's annual conference, presenting a lecture titled "Delayed Aging as a Biological Phenomenon: Contributions of Biochemical and Cellular Markers." The event took place at the Gaylord National Harbor & Resort Convention Center in National Harbor, Washington, and her presentation was met with great interest by attendees.

"ASBMB is one of the leading organizations in the advancement of modern biochemistry and molecular biology, playing a key role in shaping the global scientific community. The conference brought together researchers and scientists from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Taiwan, and the UK. Among the participants was Nobel laureate in Chemistry Erik Betzig. The sessions focused on innovative approaches to treating various diseases, the development of cutting-edge technologies, and fostering scientific networking and professional collaboration. Representing Azerbaijan on the international scientific stage is a tremendous honor for me," Zeynalova noted.

Gular Zeynalova is a doctoral candidate at the Abdulla Garayev Institute of Physiology and a faculty member at Baku Base Medical College No. 2. She graduated from the Faculty of Biology at Baku State University, specializing in Biochemistry, and earned her master's degree in Biochemistry from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Institute of Biology and Medicine.

She continued her postgraduate studies at the Abdulla Garayev Institute of Physiology under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education and completed professional development courses at the Biochemistry Department of Azerbaijan Medical University.

Zeynalova has actively participated in national and international scientific conferences and is the author of numerous research articles and the book "Modern Medical Laboratory Diagnostics."