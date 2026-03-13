Azerbaijan 3x3 basketball team makes debut at Champions Cup

13 March 2026 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From March 13-15, 2026, Bangkok, Thailand will host the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup, bringing together the world's leading national teams, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition will feature 16 squads—eight women's teams and eight men's teams, battling for the title and a chance to qualify for the Olympics.

Making its tournament debut, the Azerbaijan women's national 3x3 team is set to compete in Group B.

The team will face Canada at 13:20 (Baku time) and the host nation, Thailand, at 16:05.

Azerbaijan will close its group stage campaign on March 14 against Spain.

For Azerbaijan, this marks an important step in establishing itself on the global 3x3 basketball stage.