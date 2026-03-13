Azerbaijan set to host new embassies from Estonia and Somalia

13 March 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Estonia and Somalia are preparing to open embassies in Azerbaijan, marking a significant step in strengthening diplomatic relations between these countries and Baku, AzerNEWS informs.

The plan was highlighted during today’s session of the National Assembly, which discussed the “Report on the Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2025.”

According to the report, the government has already initiated the necessary procedures for establishing the embassies. The move reflects Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to expand its international diplomatic network and enhance bilateral cooperation with countries across Europe and Africa.

Opening new embassies is expected to facilitate political dialogue, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and consular services for citizens. For Estonia, which is a member of the European Union, the embassy in Baku will strengthen ties in trade, technology, and regional security cooperation. For Somalia, the establishment of an embassy will help deepen diplomatic engagement and support collaboration on development, humanitarian aid, and investment opportunities.

The decision also aligns with Azerbaijan’s broader foreign policy goals of expanding its global presence and fostering stronger partnerships with countries beyond its immediate region. Officials say the embassies will help streamline communication and cooperation, offering new opportunities for both Azerbaijani citizens and foreign partners.