National Library opens exhibition in honor of outstanding composer

A book exhibition titled "Honored Art Worker Zakir Baghirov -110" has been presented to users at the National Library, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is timed to the 110th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding composer, Honored Art Worker, Professor Zakir Baghirov.

The exhibition showcases the composer's operas, operettas, suites, chamber-instrumental works, songs, romances, etc. works, literature about his life and creativity.

Zakir Javad oghlu Baghirov (1916 – 1996) was an Azerbaijani composer, pedagogue, and professor (since 1978), and was honored as an Art Worker of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1960.

He was born on March 16, 1916, in the city of Shusha. Due to family circumstances, he spent his early years at the N. Narimanov Orphanage No. 8 in Baku from 1924 to 1929. From 1929 onward, he lived under the care of his elder brother.

Baghirov received his first musical education in 1932 at the Workers' Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, where he completed the piano class. In 1935, he was sent to the Music College under the Moscow State Conservatory named after P. I. Tchaikovsky to continue his studies.

After graduating from the Music College, Baghirov voluntarily joined the frontlines and participated in the Great Patriotic War from 1941 to 1945, serving in Austria, Hungary, Romania, Finland, and Manchuria. After his demobilization, he enrolled in the Composition and Theory Faculty of the Moscow State Conservatory, graduating in 1949.

Baghirov devoted 45 years of his life to teaching at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, instructing in music theory from 1949 until the end of his life. From 1970, he headed the Department of Music Theory for ten years.

Between 1950 and 1958, he also served as the artistic director of the Azerbaijan Radio and Television Committee.

In addition to his academic work, Baghirov was an active public figure. He joined the Azerbaijan Composers’ Union in 1950 and became a member of its Board. From 1963 to 1965, he served as the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, and he also chaired the Board of the Azerbaijan Music Fund.

Zakir Baghirov passed away on January 8, 1996, in Baku. His creative legacy includes operas such as "Aygun" (1972), operettas including "Our Village Song" (1958) and "Mother-in-law" (1974), instrumental works such as suites for folk instruments (1956, 1969), a piano concerto with orchestra (1970), improvisations and fugues for organ (1973), and compositions for solo harp based on the "Chahargah" mugham. He also composed chamber-instrumental pieces, songs, and romances.

Zakir Baghirov remains a central figure in Azerbaijani music, remembered for his compositions, pedagogical contributions, and dedication to the cultural development of his country.