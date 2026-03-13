Number of employees in Azerbaijan nears 1.8 million as wages grow

13 March 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

The average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan reached 1,103.8 manats in January 2026, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan. As of February 1, 2026, the total number of salaried employees in the country stood at 1.782 million people. Of these,...

