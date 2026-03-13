Nearly 1,500 trees planted in Shaki and Gabala within Green Marathon [PHOTOS]

13 March 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next activities of the mass tree-planting campaign "Green Marathon," initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, were organized in the Shaki and Gabala districts during the spring season of 2026, AzerNEWS reports citing the IDEA Public Union.

The events took place in Khirkhatala village of Gabala district and Turan settlement of Shaki district with the participation of IDEA volunteers. During the events, a total of nearly 1,500 trees were planted. Among the planted trees were species such as Eldar pine, plane tree, and cedar.

It was noted that the main goal of the "Nationwide Greening Marathon" – "Green Marathon," organized jointly by the IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, is to increase green spaces, promote the tradition of tree planting, contribute to environmental protection, enrich the country’s flora biodiversity, and raise awareness about the preservation of greenery.

It was also reported that, within the framework of the "Green Marathon," tree-planting campaigns covering last year’s autumn and the spring planting season of 2026 are expected to result in the planting of nearly two million trees across the country.