Azerbaijan’s military industry expands as exports reach 20 countries

13 March 2026

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in expanding its domestic defense industry, transforming it into a key pillar of both national security and economic development. The country’s growing capacity to produce military equipment and export defense products reflects a strategic vision aimed at strengthening sovereignty, increasing self-reliance, and diversifying the economy beyond oil and gas.

According to government sources, Azerbaijan produced military equipment worth approximately 1.4 billion manat last year. The country now exports military products to nearly 20 countries, marking a notable expansion in Azerbaijan’s role as a regional defense supplier. These developments demonstrate not only technological progress but also the government’s commitment to modernizing its armed forces while fostering the domestic industrial base.

The expansion of the defense sector has been supported by increased state funding. The 2025 state budget allocates 8.1 billion manat to defense and national security, representing a 23 percent increase compared with the previous year. This allocation underscores that ensuring sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security remain among the top priorities of Azerbaijan’s state policy.

The budgetary increase is directed toward multiple areas, including procurement of advanced weapons systems, development of domestic production capabilities, modernization of military infrastructure, and enhancement of the welfare and training of military personnel. Officials argue that such investment is essential not only to maintain operational readiness but also to reinforce Azerbaijan’s strategic autonomy in a complex regional security environment.

Over the past two decades, Azerbaijan has steadily strengthened its domestic defense manufacturing capabilities under the coordination of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense Industry. The sector now produces a variety of military equipment, including small arms, ammunition, armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and other tactical systems. These advancements have allowed Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and foster technological expertise within the local industrial base.

Cooperation with international partners has also played an important role in technology transfer and modernization, allowing Azerbaijani manufacturers to adopt global best practices and meet international quality standards. Analysts highlight that a robust domestic defense industry is not only a strategic asset but also a driver of broader industrial development and innovation in the country.

Another notable feature of Azerbaijan’s defense sector is its growing export orientation. The country now supplies military products to approximately 20 countries, reflecting the increasing competitiveness of Azerbaijani defense products in global markets. Defense exports serve multiple purposes: generating revenue, strengthening diplomatic ties, and expanding Azerbaijan’s strategic influence through defense partnerships.

Exports also contribute to enhancing Azerbaijan’s geopolitical profile, especially given its location in the South Caucasus, a region characterized by complex security dynamics. By exporting military equipment, Azerbaijan not only develops its economy but also reinforces regional security cooperation and stability.

The development of Azerbaijan’s defense industry carries both strategic and economic significance. Strategically, a domestic production base ensures that the armed forces have a reliable supply of equipment during times of regional tension or conflict, reducing reliance on external suppliers. This contributes to national resilience and provides a measure of self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

Economically, the defense sector supports industrial diversification, creates high-skilled jobs, and promotes technological innovation. Investments in manufacturing and research in the defense industry often have spillover effects, benefiting civilian industries and contributing to broader technological advancement.

The growing export network further adds economic value while strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a responsible regional partner in defense cooperation. Analysts argue that continued development of the sector could transform Azerbaijan into a regional hub for military production and a notable participant in the global defense industry.

As Azerbaijan continues to invest in its defense industry, the country is likely to further enhance both its strategic autonomy and economic diversification. While global competition in the defense market remains intense, Azerbaijan’s focus on modern production, technology transfer, and export expansion positions it well to carve out a sustainable niche in international defense markets.

The combination of increased budgetary allocations, expanding production capacity, and rising exports reflects a deliberate state strategy: to ensure national security, assert regional influence, and develop a technologically advanced, resilient domestic defense industry.