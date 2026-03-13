Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry continues mobile medical screenings in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

13 March 2026 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the “Great Return” Program, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan continues organizing comprehensive medical examinations and promoting healthy lifestyles among residents of liberated territories.

AzerNEWS reports that the latest medical campaign took place on March 13 in Aghdam city. Teams from the Scientific Research Medical Rehabilitation Institute conducted mobile screenings, including specialists in arthrology, neurology, traumatology, pediatrics, dermatology-venereology, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, alongside nurses.

During the campaign, residents underwent examinations in neurology, arthrology, traumatology, dermatology, physiotherapeutic, and pediatric rehabilitation. Neurologists also performed electromyography (EMG) tests. Individuals with identified health issues received detailed medical advice, and necessary treatments were prescribed.

The screenings primarily targeted middle-aged residents, focusing on the spine, nervous system, musculoskeletal system, dermatological, and cerebrovascular disorders. Additionally, adults aged 16–65 were screened for scoliosis and other vertebrogenic conditions, while children under 14 received pediatric examinations. Participants were also provided with preventive guidance by physiotherapists and rehabilitation specialists. Emphasis was placed on tailoring physiotherapy procedures according to each patient’s age, existing conditions, and daily activity level.

Nearly 215 residents benefited from the medical services during this campaign. The Ministry of Health plans to continue organizing educational events and mobile medical screenings for residents in other liberated areas.