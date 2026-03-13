Azerbaijan sets fines for e-cigarette trade and production

13 March 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has established fines for the import, export, production, and sale of electronic cigarettes, AzerNEWS reports.

Under amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev, using e-cigarettes in places prohibited by the “On the Restriction of Tobacco Product Use” law, including streets and other public areas, will result in a fine of 30 manat ($17.6).

Administrative violations related to the import, export, production, wholesale or retail sale, and storage of e-cigarettes and their components for sale will also be penalized. Individuals will face fines ranging from 350 ($205.8) to 500 manat ($294.10); officials, from 1,650 ($970.5) to 2,200 manat ($1,294.00); and legal entities, from 4,000 ($2,352) to 5,000 manat ($2,941), with the violative products subject to confiscation.