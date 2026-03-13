Baku slams unprovoked rocket fire into Türkiye territory
Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the recent rocket launch targeting the territory of brotherly Türkiye, calling it a serious violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.
In a statement, the Defense Ministry described the attack as an unacceptable escalation and a direct threat to regional stability.
Azerbaijan reiterated its full solidarity with Türkiye in the face of this aggression, emphasizing the close fraternal ties between the two nations.
