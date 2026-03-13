Azerbaijan authorizes land acquisition for airport and aerodrome expansion
The Azerbaijani government can now acquire land for the construction of new airports and aerodromes, as well as for the expansion of existing facilities and seaport areas, AzerNEWS reports.
This is reflected under recent changes to the country’s “On the Acquisition of Land for State Needs” law, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
The amendments explicitly include the expansion of state-owned airports and aerodromes and the construction of new aviation facilities among the state's needs for which land can be obtained. Changes to the Civil Code also grant the government the authority to acquire land for enlarging seaport areas, extending existing airports and aerodromes, or building new ones whenever required for state purposes.
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