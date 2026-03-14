First families return to Khanoba village under Great Return program

14 March 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return program continues in the territories liberated from occupation.

AzerNEWS reports that the first caravan of returnees has been dispatched to Khanoba village in the Khojavend district. The families relocating are those who had been temporarily housed in various locations across the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The residents returning to their ancestral homes expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they have received. They also extended their thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the brave soldiers and officers who liberated the lands, and they prayed for the martyrs who gave their lives in this effort.