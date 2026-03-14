Antimonopoly agency in Nakhchivan dissolved

14 March 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been abolished.

AzerNEWS reports that the relevant decree was signed by Bakhtiyar Mammadov.

Under the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must prepare proposals within two months to align the acts of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly with the decree and submit them to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

The Cabinet of Ministers must also ensure that its legal acts are brought into compliance with the decree and inform the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly within two months.

It must also oversee the alignment of normative legal acts of central executive authorities with the decree and report on the implementation to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

The Ministry of Justice of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must ensure that normative legal acts and acts of normative nature issued by central executive authorities are aligned with the decree and inform the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It should be noted that the decree was signed and entered into force on March 6.

Recall that the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was established on April 27, 2018, by an order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov.

Later, on May 2, 2023, it was incorporated into the structure of the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by a decree signed by Azer Zeynalov.

For reference, another decree signed on the same date by Bakhtiyar Mammadov also abolished the “Nakhchivan Automobile Transport Agency,” a public legal entity operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.