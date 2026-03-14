Hikmet Hajiyev discusses TRIPP Project with EU special representative

14 March 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Eduard Stiprais.

AzerNEWS reports that Hajiyev shared details of the meeting on his social media account.

He stated that the discussions focused on regional cooperation, particularly connectivity opportunities, as well as effective talks on the Trans-Caspian and TRIPP projects.

The presidential aide also noted that, considering Azerbaijan’s full membership in the Central Asia Advisory Council, there are significant opportunities for cooperation within this format.