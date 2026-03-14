Azerbaijan women’s basketball team faces montenegro in 2027 EuroBasket qualifiers
The Azerbaijani women’s national basketball team will play its next match in the qualifying stage of the 2027 European Championship today.
AzerNEWS reports that the team, coached by Evren Alkayan, will face Montenegro on the road.
The match is scheduled to start at 20:00 Baku time.
So far, Azerbaijan has suffered defeats against Bulgaria in both games (48–141, 40–120), Montenegro (62–104), and Ukraine (34–98).
The national team is set to play against Ukraine in Baku on March 17.
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