13 U.S. troops killed, nearly 200 injured since start of U.S. operation against Iran
Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed and nearly 200 others injured since the start of Washington’s military operation against Iran, AzerNEWS reports.
According to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a U.S. official, about 10 of the wounded troops remain in serious condition, while roughly 170 have already returned to duty.
The report also noted that six service members were killed on Thursday when a KC-135 Stratotanker U.S. aerial refueling aircraft crashed.
The casualties come amid ongoing military operations and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
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