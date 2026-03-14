Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Member concludes her visit to Azerbaijan
The visit of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Member Zeljka Cvijanovic to Azerbaijan ended today, AzerNEWS reports.
Cvijanovic was seen off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
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