Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Member concludes her visit to Azerbaijan

14 March 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Cvijanovic was seen off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

The visit of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Member Zeljka Cvijanovic to Azerbaijan ended today, AzerNEWS reports.

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