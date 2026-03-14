Evacuation of 60 foreign nationals via Astara border crossing today

14 March 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran via the “Astara” state border crossing continues.

AzerNEWS reports that between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. today, a total of 60 individuals entered Azerbaijan through the border checkpoint.

Among those evacuated were 43 Indian citizens, 6 Russians, 4 Canadians, 3 Tajiks, 3 Azerbaijanis, and 1 Pakistani.

The evacuees underwent all necessary procedures at the border checkpoint, including document verification and registration, before being safely admitted into Azerbaijani territory.

The Astara crossing has become a crucial exit route for foreign nationals stranded in Iran following recent Israeli and U.S. airstrikes. Azerbaijani authorities have been coordinating with foreign missions to ensure orderly evacuation, safety, and humanitarian support for those seeking temporary refuge.