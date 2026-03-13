Minister Jeyhun Bayramov condemns another missile attack on Türkiye

13 March 2026 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

On March 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the current security situation in the region and the increasing tensions.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov condemned another missile attack carried out against the territory of Türkiye today, expressing his support for the brotherly Türkiye.

The sides noted that further escalation of military tensions could lead to undesirable consequences.

During the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.