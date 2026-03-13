Minister Jeyhun Bayramov condemns another missile attack on Türkiye
On March 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.
During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the current security situation in the region and the increasing tensions.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov condemned another missile attack carried out against the territory of Türkiye today, expressing his support for the brotherly Türkiye.
The sides noted that further escalation of military tensions could lead to undesirable consequences.
During the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!