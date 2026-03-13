AI tool will analyze prescriptions and give medical advice

13 March 2026 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft has introduced a new artificial intelligence–based medical tool called Copilot Health, designed to analyze users’ health data and provide personalized recommendations, AzerNEWS reports.

The new feature will be integrated into the Copilot application. With the user’s consent, it will be able to connect to medical records, test results, medication information, doctors’ notes, and data from wearable devices such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit. Using this information, the AI assistant will analyze health patterns and provide personalized advice regarding symptoms, lifestyle, and potential health risks. If users choose not to connect personal data, the service will still offer general health recommendations.

Microsoft states that all uploaded information will be encrypted and securely isolated from the rest of the application. Identity verification will be performed using the Clear identification service, after which medical data will be transferred to Copilot Health through the HealthEx provider operating under the federal TEFCA initiative. Users will also be able to manage, download, or delete their data at any time. In addition, medical records and conversations related to health will be stored separately from regular Copilot chats to ensure greater privacy.

According to Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft’s AI division, the company expects the new service to increase interest in Copilot and attract new users. In the future, Microsoft plans to introduce a paid subscription model for advanced health features. The rollout will begin gradually in the United States.

Microsoft emphasized that the tool could be especially helpful for people with chronic conditions who need regular monitoring and reminders. Copilot Health is expected to integrate with data from more than 50,000 hospitals and medical organizations across the United States, including laboratory networks and diagnostic centers.

Experts also suggest that AI assistants like Copilot Health could help people better understand their medical data, prepare questions before visiting a doctor, and track long-term health trends, potentially making healthcare more proactive and personalized.