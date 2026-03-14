Azerbaijan and Central Asia play key role in Europe’s security architecture, says EU Envoy

14 March 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia constitute an essential part of Europe’s security architecture, the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduard Stiprais, stated during a dedicated session at the XIII Global Baku Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

Stiprais emphasized that cooperation in this area must continue and be strengthened.

“The countries of this region are of strategic importance to Europe in terms of security, stability, and economic collaboration,” the diplomat noted.

His remarks underscore the growing recognition of Central Asia’s role in broader European security and economic frameworks, highlighting opportunities for continued diplomatic and regional cooperation.