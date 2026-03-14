Third day of XIII Global Baku forum begins in Baku [PHOTOS]

14 March 2026 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

The third day of the XIII Global Baku Forum has begun in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, bringing together international leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss major global challenges.

The forum, held under the theme “Bridging Divides in a Fragmented World,” continues with a series of discussions addressing pressing political, technological, and social issues.

AzerNEWS reports that the day’s agenda includes panel discussions on “Global Cooperation in Housing: Perspectives for WUF13,” “Digital Futures: Artificial Intelligence, Governance and the Ethics of Innovation,” and “In Search of a Reconfiguration of the International System.”

Participants will also attend a special session titled “Youth Speak, We Listen,” designed to highlight the perspectives and concerns of younger generations regarding global development and international cooperation.

In addition, the program features a dedicated session with the participation of Eduards Stiprais, the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia, focusing on regional cooperation and emerging geopolitical dynamics.

The Global Baku Forum, organized annually by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has become a prominent platform for dialogue on international affairs, bringing together current and former heads of state, diplomats, and experts from around the world.