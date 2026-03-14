Baku hosts NATO ETC-49 military evaluator training course
A Level 1 Evaluator Training Course (ETC-49) has been held in Azerbaijan under the Operational Capabilities Concept program within the framework of the NATO Partnership for Peace Programme, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the course took place at the War Games Center of the National Defense University of Azerbaijan.
A total of 22 participants from Azerbaijan and 30 instructors and trainees from NATO and partner countries attended the training. During the course, participants carried out various theoretical and practical exercises both individually and in groups.
The primary aim of the course was to certify qualified military personnel capable of evaluating units and subunits declared to the Alliance’s Joint Force Pool.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!