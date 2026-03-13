Azerbaijan’s FM meets UN-Habitat Executive Director at Global Baku Forum

13 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Jeyhun Bayramov, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), who is visiting the country to participate in the Global Baku Forum.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, including sustainable urban development, effective management of urbanization processes, and prospects for expanding partnership in the development of sustainable cities.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming World Urban Forum 13 (WUF-13), discussing related plans and potential cooperation within the framework of the forum.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side highlighted the large-scale reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in territories liberated after the conflict. The rebuilding of destroyed cities and villages, along with the creation of new settlements based on modern urban planning principles, was presented as a significant example of the country’s efforts in the field of urban development.

The discussion also touched on the current security situation in the Middle East and the growing tensions in the region.

Minister Bayramov also briefed the UN-Habitat chief on the situation in the South Caucasus, including the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He outlined Azerbaijan’s position and initiatives aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability in the post-conflict period.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.