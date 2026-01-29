Pashinyan proposes linking Armenia’s energy system with Azerbaijan and Türkiye

29 January 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on January 29 that he considers it advisable to connect Armenia’s energy system with the energy networks of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, describing the initiative as both economically and strategically beneficial, Azernews reports.

Speaking to reporters, Pashinyan stated that the creation of a single regional energy space could transform the South Caucasus into a strong energy exporter in international markets and lay the foundation for what he described as a “new security architecture.”

According to the prime minister, both Armenia and Azerbaijan already possess energy production capacities, creating favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation. He noted that Armenia is interested in accessing broader export markets by using Azerbaijani infrastructure, while Azerbaijan could gain the opportunity to transit electricity to Nakhchivan and other destinations through Armenian territory.

Pashinyan emphasized that the project would not be limited to direct energy trade, adding that Armenia would also benefit from stable transit revenues, which would flow both into the state budget and private-sector accounts. He said expert assessments had not identified any security threats stemming from the initiative.

Commenting on criticism over Armenian President Vahan Khachatryan’s public expression of gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pashinyan said he had also openly thanked the Azerbaijani leader for several decisions. He pointed out that grain and diesel fuel are currently being transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia and that the process of unblocking regional roads is underway.

“I do not think that we should criticize Azerbaijan for these decisions,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister also reiterated that the “Karabakh movement” should not continue, stressing that he remains committed to this political course.

“If citizens are not satisfied with this policy, I call on them to take to the streets and carry out a revolution,” he added.

The Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict began in the late 1980s, leading to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region and seven surrounding districts in the early 1990s. Following the 44-day war in 2020 and a one-day military operation in 2023, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty over all its territories.

On August 8, 2025, after more than three decades of conflict, officials from Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed the text of a peace treaty in Washington. The document provides for mutual recognition of territorial integrity, the withdrawal of claims, and the establishment of an unhindered connection between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through southern Armenia, as outlined in a declaration signed with the participation of the US President.