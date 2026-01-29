Azernews.Az

Thursday January 29 2026

Customs revenues drop 4.2% in 2025, Finance Ministry says

29 January 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In 2025, Azerbaijan collected 6 billion 369.9 million manats (about $3 752 million) in state budget revenues through customs, according to the Ministry of Finance’s annual report, Azernews reports. However, this figure was 4.2 percent lower, or 278.8 million manats (around $164 million), than in 2024, and below the forecast of...

