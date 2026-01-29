Investor–Microfinance Forum opens in Baku to expand access to capital markets

29 January 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The first “Investor–Microfinance Forum: Access to Capital Markets” is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The forum is jointly organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, and the Baku Stock Exchange.

The main objective of the event is to establish a direct dialogue between capital market participants and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs), as well as to showcase investment opportunities in the microfinance sector to potential investors. Within the framework of the forum, regionally operating NBCOs will present their financial performance, business models, and investment proposals to investors.

The participation of representatives from the Central Bank and other regulatory bodies enables open discussions on the current investment climate, the regulatory framework, and key challenges facing the sector. The forum is regarded as an important platform for strengthening cooperation between investors and NBCOs and for identifying concrete investment opportunities.