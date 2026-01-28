Britain seeks pragmatic China ties as US-China trade conflict grows

28 January 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in China, beginning a three-day visit aimed at strengthening dialogue with Beijing on trade, investment, and national security, Azernews reports, citing BBC.

On Thursday, Starmer is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, marking one of the most significant UK-China diplomatic engagements in recent years.

Following talks in the capital, the Prime Minister will travel to Shanghai, where he will participate in a series of meetings with British and Chinese business leaders. He will be accompanied by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle and Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby, underscoring the economic focus of the visit.

After concluding his engagements in China, Starmer will continue his Asia tour with a visit to Japan, where he is set to meet the country’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, in Tokyo.

The visit comes against the backdrop of stark economic contrasts between the two countries. Last year, the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) stood at approximately $4 trillion (£2.9 trillion), compared with China’s $20 trillion economy. Growth rates also differ significantly: the UK expanded by around 1.5% in 2025, while Beijing reports 5% economic growth. Analysts note, however, that such disparities are typical when comparing a mature, highly developed economy with one still undergoing structural expansion.

Beyond headline figures, deeper differences shape the bilateral relationship. China’s vast manufacturing base and its dominance in the global rare earths supply chain contrast sharply with the UK’s service-oriented economy. The two nations also operate under fundamentally different economic models, with China’s socialist market economy blending state planning with market mechanisms, while the UK remains a largely liberal market economy.

Starmer’s visit is further complicated by the need to carefully balance relations with the United States, as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate. Last week, US President Donald Trump warned that he could impose 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa pursued deeper trade ties with China. The warning followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Beijing, where he announced a new “strategic partnership” and plans to reduce tariffs.

Amid these developments, Starmer has reiterated that the UK will not be forced to “choose between” China and the United States. He emphasized that Britain would maintain close ties with Washington on business, security, and defence, while also arguing that disengaging from China would be impractical.

“Sticking your head in the sand and ignoring China wouldn’t be sensible,” Starmer said, highlighting London’s intent to pursue a pragmatic and balanced foreign economic policy in an increasingly polarized global environment.