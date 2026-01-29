US hosts Israel, Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran scenario in Washington

29 January 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The United States is hosting separate high-level discussions with Israel and Saudi Arabia in Washington, DC, focused on a potential US military operation involving Iran, Azernews reports via Axios, citing informed sources.

According to the report, the Donald Trump administration held meetings with Israeli officials on Tuesday and Wednesday, while talks with the Saudi delegation are scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Israel’s delegation was reportedly led by Major General Shlomi Binder, head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Directorate (Aman).

Saudi Arabia was said to be represented by Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, the brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The consultations come amid heightened rhetoric over Iran. President Donald Trump recently warned that any future strikes against Iran would be “far worse” than the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities carried out in 2025. At the same time, Trump has reiterated his belief that Tehran is interested in reaching a nuclear deal with Washington.

Iranian officials, for their part, have stated that Tehran would respond if necessary, signaling readiness to counter any escalation.