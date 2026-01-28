Vietnam grants visa exemptions to contributing foreign nationals

28 January 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Vietnamese government has approved a plan to introduce time-limited visa exemptions for foreign nationals who qualify for special incentives due to their contributions to the country’s socio-economic development, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The program will apply to a wide range of highly skilled professionals, including scholars, scientists, professors, and experts from universities and research institutions, as well as chief engineers and other high-level specialists working in the digital technology sector.

The initiative will also cover investors, corporate leaders, and senior executives of major global companies, reflecting Vietnam’s broader strategy to attract international talent and strengthen its position in high-tech and knowledge-based industries.

Under the plan, the Ministry of Public Security has been tasked with developing detailed eligibility criteria and compiling a list of authorized research institutes, colleges, universities, and leading enterprises that will be allowed to invite foreign nationals under the new visa incentive scheme.

Vietnam has become one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing technology hubs, with its digital economy expected to contribute more than 20% of GDP by the end of the decade, making policies like this a key tool in competing for global talent.

The move highlights Vietnam’s efforts to create a more open and attractive environment for international professionals while accelerating innovation and economic growth.