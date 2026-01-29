Azerbaijan Chess Championship qualifiers kick off for young players [PHOTOS]

29 January 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The qualifying rounds for the Azerbaijan Chess Championship for players aged 8 to 16 have officially kicked off, Azernews reports.

The qualifiers are being held at both regional and city levels. Regional competitions are taking place in Shamakhi, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Shamkir, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Goychay, Imishli, Gakh, and Shirvan. City championships are being held in Ganja and Sumgait.

The competitions are organized across 10 categories in 5 age groups.

In the regional qualifiers, the top two players in each age group, and in the Ganja and Sumgait city championships, the top three players will earn spots in the final stage of the Azerbaijan Championship, scheduled for March 24 to April 2.

It is noted that the Baku city championships and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic championship will begin in February.

The top six players from the Baku championships and the top three from the Nakhchivan championship will qualify for the finals.

The competitions are being overseen by a panel of referees appointed by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Founded in 1926, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's strong chess tradition.

The ACF organizes national and international tournaments, provides training programs, and supports the growth of chess at all levels, from school children to grandmasters.

The Federation is also responsible for the success of its national teams, which have consistently performed well in prestigious competitions such as the Chess Olympiad and the World Chess Championship.