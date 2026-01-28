Germany and Denmark to build Baltic Sea energy hub

28 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Germany and Denmark have signed an agreement at the North Sea Summit in Hamburg to establish and jointly operate a major energy hub on the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, Azernews reports.

The negotiations were attended by German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.

Under the agreement, an energy hub will be built on Bornholm to transmit electricity generated by offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea to the national power grids of both Germany and Denmark. The two countries agreed to share the costs of constructing and maintaining the necessary infrastructure, including subsea cables and grid connections.

The project is expected to play a key role in strengthening energy security in Northern Europe and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. Experts note that Bornholm’s strategic location makes it an ideal junction point for cross-border energy distribution, potentially allowing additional countries to connect to the hub in the future.

In addition, according to DPA, energy ministers from Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom signed a separate agreement at the summit focused on the large-scale development of offshore wind energy in the region. Investments in this sector are expected to reach approximately €9.5 billion by 2030.

Analysts believe these initiatives could turn the North Sea and Baltic Sea regions into Europe’s “green power plants”, supplying renewable electricity to millions of households. Some observers also suggest that such energy hubs may eventually support green hydrogen production, further expanding their role in Europe’s long-term climate strategy.