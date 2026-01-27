SOFAZ assets exceed $73.6bn as market rally lifts investment returns
Gold holdings provided an additional boost, as prices climbed to historic highs amid central bank purchases, geopolitical risks, and global uncertainty, generating significant extra-budgetary income for SOFAZ’s gold sub-portfolio. According to SOFAZ, budget revenues for last year amounted to 17.16 billion manats (about $10.1 billion), while expenditures stood at 14.63 billion manats (around $8.6 billion).
