New music project to be presented at Philharmonic Hall

Laman Ismayilova

On January 31, a new music project titled "Dialogue of Generations" will be presented for the first time at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

The event is organized as part of a joint initiative by the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert will feature Honored Artist and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Alakbar Alakbarov, talented tar performer Ibrahim Babayev, and his students.

The program will include works by Azerbaijani composers, folk dances, as well as mugham improvisations by Ibrahim Babayev.

These performances will offer audiences a rich blend of tradition and contemporary interpretation.