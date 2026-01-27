Old carpets turn into vibrant art pieces in Ganja [PHOTOS]

27 January 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Within Arts Council Azerbaijan, art project "Second Life" (İkinci Həyat), a creative workshop and exhibition, has been held in Ganja, transforming the city's urban space into an open-air art venue, Azernews reports.

Artists from Baku and Ganja created vibrant artworks live on traditional Azerbaijani carpets that had lost their original condition and were beyond restoration.

As part of the art project, antique carpets gain a new artistic voice through a bold fusion of traditional motifs and contemporary artistic techniques.

"Second Life" vividly demonstrates how cultural heritage can be reinterpreted through the language of contemporary art, preserving its identity while simultaneously acquiring new meaning.

The workshop took place in a live show format: visitors not only observed the creation of the artworks, but also communicated directly with the artists, asked questions, shared impressions, and became part of a dynamic creative dialogue.

At the opening of the project, head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov especially emphasized the active role of women artists working in the regions and their significant contribution to the development of contemporary art in Azerbaijan.

He noted that one of the key goals of the "Second Life" project is to expand international cultural cooperation and to build a dialogue between contemporary art and traditional forms of artistic heritage. The project was authored by Sona Guliyeva and Dadash Mammadov.

The project was implemented by Arts Council Azerbaijan in cooperation with Black Mountains College, with the support of the British Council, the NGO "Səyahət", Ganja Mall, and Dünya Məktəbi (Dunya School).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.