Trump claims Israel would not exist without him

27 January 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that "you wouldn't have Israel" without his administration and the strikes the US carried out on Iran last year, Azernews reports.

He repeated that the US has sent a "big armada" toward Iran, stating that it is bigger than the flotilla that intercepted boats leaving Venezuela. He also reiterated that "hopefully we won't have to use it."

Trump told WABC radio that he would "love to see" New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani succeed and "make New York successful."

He added that Mamdani has a "really good personality and tremendous assets," but argued that he has "policies and concepts that haven’t worked."