New personal data protection legislation expected to take effect in Azerbaijan this year

January 28 is observed globally as Data Protection Day. On this date in 1981, the world’s first international convention on the protection of personal data was adopted, Azernews reports, citing the Electronic Security Service.

Azerbaijan joined the convention in 2009, and in 2010 the country adopted the Law “On Personal Data.”

The report notes that updated legislation is expected to come into force this year, aimed at regulating digital risks, strengthening citizens’ rights, and increasing the obligations and liability of entities processing personal data.

The Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, acting as the authorized body in the field of personal data protection, prevented potential data breaches involving the personal information of more than three million citizens as a result of preventive measures carried out last year.

At the same time, legal action was taken against more than 40 legal entities that failed to comply with personal data protection requirements. In accordance with the law, these entities were held administratively liable.

Within the framework of monitoring activities conducted on social networks, swift measures were implemented in response to the illegal dissemination of personal data belonging to more than 3,000 citizens, and the identified violations were eliminated.

It was also reported that this year Azerbaijan plans to establish a centralized unified database of information systems that process personal data. The initiative aims to ensure proper registration of such systems nationwide, as well as to enhance transparency and oversight in the field of personal data protection.