Board of Peace on Gaza welcomes Azerbaijan as founding member

28 January 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has been welcomed as a founding member of the Board of Peace, an international organization established at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made via the organization’s official X social media account, which stated:

“The Board of Peace Council welcomes Azerbaijan as a founding member of our growing international organization.”

The Board of Peace also shared welcoming posters highlighting other countries joining the organization as founding members, underscoring its expanding international scope.

The Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony was held in Davos on January 22, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, marking Azerbaijan’s formal entry into the initiative.

The move reflects Azerbaijan’s continued engagement in international platforms focused on dialogue, cooperation, and peace-oriented initiatives at the global level.