Türkiye denies claims of aid to families of Armenian soldiers, warns against disinformation

27 January 2026 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Claims circulating on social media that Türkiye would provide financial assistance to the families of Armenian soldiers killed in the war have been officially denied.

Azernews reports that the Turkish Center for Combating Disinformation (CDC) rejected the allegations, stressing that the claims are aimed at undermining Turkish-Azerbaijani relations.

In a statement published on its official X account, the CDC said reports alleging that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had signed a decree allocating $10 million in aid to the families of Armenian soldiers and other vulnerable groups were “completely unfounded.”

“The public is requested not to trust disinformation targeting our country and Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, and to only consider statements issued by official institutions,” the statement emphasized.

The CDC underlined that no such decree exists and described the spread of the claims as a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion and strain relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.