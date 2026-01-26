"Zootopia 2" tops Hollywood box office in China

26 January 2026 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The animated film “Zootopia 2” has earned $632 million in China, setting a new record for Hollywood films in the country, Azernews reports.

Previously, the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in China was the superhero blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, which earned around $629 million.

Globally, “Zootopia 2” has surpassed $1.7 billion at the box office, making it the second-highest-grossing animated film in history, trailing only behind “Nezha Defeats the Dragon King.”

The film continues the story of Judy Hopps, the determined rabbit police officer, and Nick Wilde, the clever fox. In this sequel, they confront a cunning snake named Gary, who attempts to steal a mysterious book that could restore his reputation. While chasing the thief, Judy and Nick become targets of a police manhunt themselves. In the process of hiding, they uncover that the true villain committed a murder in Zootopia to obtain the same book, setting the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with twists and clever detective work.

Experts note that the film’s record-breaking success in China highlights not only the country’s growing influence on the global box office but also the increasing appetite for high-quality, family-friendly animated stories with clever plots that appeal to both children and adults.