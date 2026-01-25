Azerbaijan boosts oil export volumes, strengthening its role in global energy market

25 January 2026 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues to assert itself as a key player in the global energy sector. Its oil resources have long been central to regional and international markets, Azernews reports citing the State Customs Committee.

In 2025, the country maintained strong export activity despite fluctuations in global oil prices.

Last year, Azerbaijan exported approximately 23.4 million tons of crude oil and oil products. The total value of these exports exceeded 12.1 billion dollars.

This represents a slight decline in monetary terms compared to the same period in 2024.

Revenues fell by 2.3 billion dollars, or sixteen point two percent. However, the volume of exports grew by 215 thousand tons, or zero point nine percent. This growth reflects continued robust production in the country.

Italy remains the top importer of Azerbaijani oil. The country took in 13.1 million tons worth 6.7 billion dollars.

It is followed by the Czech Republic, which imported 1.4 million tons valued at 742.2 million dollars. Croatia imported 1.3 million tons, exceeding 666.6 million dollars in value.

Azerbaijani oil is transported to neighboring countries and global markets through three main pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk, Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). Currently, transport via the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.

Despite the slight drop in revenue, the continued increase in export volumes highlights Azerbaijan's resilience in the global energy market.

Strong demand from key European partners further reinforces the country’s role as a reliable energy supplier.