Türkiye’s pivotal role in the Adriatic Sea; regional security

26 January 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Peter Marko Tase

At a time of disrupted global economic landscape, uncertain transatlantic relationships and European Union’s opaque mobilization to tackle Moscow’s continued aggression in Ukraine; since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Republic of Albania revived its strategic and security partnership with the Republic of Türkiye.

According to Dr. Nele Marianne Ewers-Peters of Maastricht University (Maastricht, MD, The Netherlands): “the continuous changes and transformations of the European security landscape demand new responses to threats and challenges.

Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the 2022 invasion of Ukraine gave new impetus not only for the EU and NATO, creating greater unity within both organizations, but also strengthened the purpose of their relationship.” [1] With this concept in mind, on February 15th, 2005, Albanian Prime Minister Fatos Nano welcomed to Tirana the then Prime Minister of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss regional security, economic and transportation projects.

On this occasion the two governments signed a bilateral agreement on Maritime Trade and Transportation, a vital international milestone that amplifies the rules of maritime trade as well as developing bilateral commercial opportunities.

In 2005, Albanian Prime Minister Fatos Nato, together with PM Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a highly respected statesman of global proportions; have paved the way for a closer bilateral cooperation in the fields of defense, economy, transportation, education and tourism. The bilateral agreement on Maritime Trade and Transportation has enabled Turkish and Albanian enterprises to establish maritime transportation companies, Modular Floating Drydock, development of shipyards and design of essential maritime infrastructures.

In the spirit of close brotherly cooperation and strategic defense alliance, seeking greater geopolitical aspirations; on July 16 – 17, 2019, the 139-meter-long amphibious Turkish vessel TCG Bayraktar (L-402) was anchored in Durrës, Albania’s largest seaport in the Adriatic Sea.

Furthermore, the ship design - development project of 2018, including the LHD, TCG ANADOLU Class of Türkiye’s Navy, while considered “as Amphibious Assault Ship or Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD)”, has made a quantum leap in Ankara’s uniquely shaped geopolitical interests and regional power projection, as the EU lacks a robust ground-breaking defense – security framework.

Türkiye’s Erdoğan has strategically, deeply expanded and enhanced its naval forces’ presence in the Black Sea, across the mediterranean, including the Strait of Otranto and Albanian territorial waters. The strategic cooperation of Ankara and Tirana has become essential for regional security and the economic wellbeing of both nations.

According to distinguished Turkish Rear Admiral Cem Gürdeniz (Ret.) of Koc University Maritime Forum Director: “the TCG ANADOLU ship has a displacement of 28,000GT and a length of 232 meters, can carry six F-35B Joint Strike Fighters, which is a STOVL (Short Take off and Vertical Landing) aircraft along with 4 Attack Helicopters, 8 Medium Transport Helicopters, 2 Seahawk General Purpose Helicopters and 2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).” [2]

In the ongoing geostrategic streams, Türkiye’s armed forces are ripening its close, decades-long alliance with Albania’s defense ministry.

On February 27th, 2020, in Tirana was signed the Defense Cooperation Plan between the Albanian Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

This memorandum was signed by Colonel Şakir Cumhur Somer, Military Attaché of the Republic of Türkiye in Tirana and local government representatives. [3]

This cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening Ankara’s geo-strategic role in Southeast Europe and intelligence collection training for Albania’s new cadre of officers.

Enika Abazi, an Albanian International Relations scholar argues that: “Defense reform of the Albanian armed forces requires the transformation of the nation’s military capabilities, including personnel, equipment, and infrastructure, making them capable of meeting contemporary challenges. [4]

In this backdrop the generous Turkish Government on June 3rd, 2015, made a significant donation of twenty-seven (27) armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Albania.

According to then Minister of Defense Mimi Kodheli: “these 27 vehicles are part of the transportation vehicle package, a project that Albania and Türkiye launched together at the end of 2014. We will continue with this modernization project in the coming years. Improving the logistics sector of our Armed Forces thanks to the generosity of the Turkish Armed Forces. The security – defense alliance with Türkiye remains our top priority since I took office in September 2013.” [5]

In October 2015, Albanian Minister of Defense Mrs. Mimi Kodheli, held a working meeting with Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense Mehmet Vecdi Gönül in Croatia.

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2015 Comprehensive Regional Defense Ministerial (CRM) that was held on October 21–23, 2015, in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

In this occasion Kodheli praised Türkiye for providing shelter to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, as Ankara demonstrated to the world its unparallelled levels of humanism, generosity and respect for human dignity. [6]

On March 4th, 2015, Ankara’s Defense Attaché in Tirana Colonel Nizamettin Doġar signed the Military cooperation framework with Mr. Igli Hasani, Director General of Strategic Planning at the Albanian Ministry of Defense. This bilateral agreement tackled the main cooperation pillars in regional security, military – military training and Türkiye’s role in the ongoing modernization and training of Albanian armed forces. The establishment of advanced academic programs in military medicine and trauma treatment for Albania’s army was another key item in the mutual agenda.

Türkiye has provided extensive training and advanced education programs to the top brass of Albanian Defense Ministry since 1992. [7]

In this proactive environment, The Government of Türkiye has trained over 2,500 Albanian military officers since 1992. In 2014 alone, eighty-six (86) Albanian officers pursued their advanced military studies at the Turkish National Defence University (TNDU) and in other prestigious defense training institutions in Ankara.

In 2015, the Special Operations Regiment of Albania, stationed in Kabul, under NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, were trained by Türkiye’s Armed Forces and operated in the ground with the logistical support of Turkish Armed Forces operating side by side. [8]

Since 2001 in Afghanistan, Türkiye has participated with over 600 soldiers, being the seventh largest contributing nation with military presence stationed as part of NATO’s RSM headquarters in Kabul. [9]

In the spirit of the strategic regional framework led by Ankara, on January 23rd, 2026, was held in Istanbul the Second Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Balkans Peace Platform. On the sidelines of this International Forum Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Elisa Spiropali, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania; they emphasized the diplomatic and political dialogue that exists between both governments. [10] In this historic meeting Tirana’s chief diplomat assured Minister Hakan Fidan that Turkish presence will be further solidified in Albania’s Pashaliman Naval Base. The Turkish government has provided infinite financial resources to modernize Pashaliman naval base since 1998, a truly natural fortress located in Southern Vlora coast; it formally served in the 1950s as Moscow’s sole Mediterranean submarine base.

According to Cap N DEM Ricardo Javier Sanabria Pereira, Deputy General Prefect of Paraguayan Naval Forces: “As military and technology cooperation has become imperative, Tirana must pursue with boldness and continue with intrepidity to develop its strategic and defense partnership with Türkiye on a bilateral format.” Türkiye has become a globally influential actor in modern warfare and its military presence in Pashaliman Naval Base will continue to provide comfort, increased security and conduct extensive maritime patrol of Albania’s blue water assets.

Given Russia’s saber-rattling and European Union’s diminishing role in regional security and ongoing economic recession, it is vital for Albania and the entire southeast European region to encourage and expand the presence and role of the Turkish Naval Forces Command in Pashaliman Naval Base and across the Mediterranean Sea.

PETER MARKO TASE is a Wisconsin based scholar of U. S. Foreign Policy and the contemporary history and diplomatic studies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Eurasia and Latin America. He is the author and editor of over six books about the Foreign Policy and National Defense Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its efforts to improve regional peace dynamics and economic development in Southern Caucasus. Tase is the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan-United States Economic and Education Council with offices in the United States. He is a senior advisor to the Secretary General of the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES).