Baku hosts artistic evening in memory of People's Poet Zalimkhan Yagub [PHOTOS]

26 January 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A literary and artistic evening dedicated to the memory of the prominent representative of contemporary Azerbaijani literature, People's Poet Zalimkhan Yagub (1950–2016), has taken place at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio at the initiative of Nadir Events, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the event, Honored Cultural Worker Musa Nabioglu noted that Zalimkhan Yagub's творчество occupies a special place in national literature thanks to its profound philosophical depth, reliance on folk poetic traditions, and close connection with the art of the ashug.

The author of numerous poetry collections, narrative poems, and works of publicistic prose, Zalimkhan Yagub earned genuine popular acclaim. Many of his poems were set to music and became widely beloved songs. The poet also took an active part in the country's socio-cultural life, making a significant contribution to the preservation and development of national spiritual values.

The evening featured performances by People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova, Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva and Elnur Zeynalov, as well as soloist Gulli Muradova, who presented mugham compositions and songs written to the poet’s verses.

Ashug melodies were also performed by Ariz Huseynov, Gabil Abdiyev, Ali Zeynalabdinov, Khalil Garachop, Adalat Delidaghli, and Chingiz Mehdipur.

A special atmosphere was created by the presentation of Zalimkhan Yagub's poetic works in virtual authorial performance, as well as by the sound of ancient saz melodies, an inseparable element of his creative legacy.

Warmly and enthusiastically received by the audience, the poetic evening became yet another expression of sincere respect and deep popular love for the outstanding master of Azerbaijani poetry.

