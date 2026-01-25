Institute of Education announces competition for methodologist training

25 January 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Institute of Education has announced a competition for the training of school methodologists as part of efforts to organize modern methodological support in general education institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year, Azernews reports.

Teachers from Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan are invited to participate. Eligible candidates include teachers of Azerbaijani Language and Literature, Azerbaijani Language (State Language), Primary School, English, French, German, Russian (Foreign Language), Russian Language and Literature, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Informatics, Visual Arts, Technology, Music, and History who wish to serve as in-school methodologists.

Candidates must have a pedagogical education, at least five years of teaching experience, and a certification score of 51 or higher (for those who have taken the certification exam). In addition, ICT skills are required, and proficiency in a foreign language is considered desirable.

Registered candidates who meet these requirements will be invited to the interview stage. Those who successfully pass the interview will participate in the “Methodologist Training” program. Teachers who have not taken the certification exam but successfully pass the interview may also be included in the training, depending on their certification score.

Registration for the competition will continue until March 1.