Azerbaijan and World Bank review $5.2bln of ongoing and planned projects

26 January 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On January 26, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, held a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Charles Cormier, Regional Director for Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia, and also attended by Roland Price, Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports. According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on the current status and future prospects of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the World Bank, as well as ongoing and planned projects financed by the Bank, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, urban development, energy, and digitalization. Minister Babayev highlighted that over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan and the World Bank have maintained a strong partnership, during which 54 projects worth approximately

