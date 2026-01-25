Zelenskyy says trilateral Ukraine talks in UAE ‘constructive,’ may resume next week

25 January 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi have concluded, describing the discussions "constructive" and noting that further meetings could take place as "early as next week," Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Our delegation delivered a report; the meetings in the UAE have concluded. And this was the first format of this kind in quite some time: two days of trilateral meetings,” Zelenskyy said on the US social media company X after the talks. “A lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive.”

“The central focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war,” Zelenskyy said, adding that he values “the understanding of the need for American monitoring and oversight of the process of ending the war and ensuring genuine security.”

He said the US side raised possible formats for formalizing the parameters of a settlement, as well as the security conditions required to achieve it.

“As a result of the meetings held over these days, all sides agreed to report back in their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and to coordinate further steps with their leaders,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that military representatives identified a list of issues for a potential next meeting.

“Provided there is readiness to move forward – and Ukraine is ready – further meetings will take place, potentially as early as next week,” he said, adding that he expects a personal briefing from the delegation upon its return.

Zelenskyy also thanked the United Arab Emirates and its president for mediation efforts and for readiness to host further meetings, stressing that “Ukraine is working for peace and security.”

The comments came after the second day of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US concluded in Abu Dhabi, with negotiations lasting more than three hours.

Media reports described the discussions as constructive, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said efforts to resolve the conflict are progressing and highlighted the importance of what he called the “Anchorage formula,” referring to a previous meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.