EU to ban Russian gas imports from 2027

26 January 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On Monday, the Council of the European Union reached an agreement on rules to ban the import of Russian gas, according to a statement from the EU press service, Azernews reports.

“Today, the 27 member states of the European Union officially approved rules prohibiting the import of both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline-delivered natural gas from Russia,” the statement said.

Under the agreement, the ban on LNG imports will take effect in early 2027, while the ban on pipeline gas imports will begin in the fall of 2027.

In addition, the European Commission plans to propose legislation for a gradual phase-out of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027, signaling a broader strategy to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian energy.

Analysts note that this decision marks a significant step in the EU’s energy transition, pushing member states to accelerate investments in alternative energy sources and diversify suppliers. It also reflects the ongoing geopolitical tensions, demonstrating how energy policy and international relations are increasingly intertwined in Europe’s strategic planning.