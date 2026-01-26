'Yüksəliş' contest introduces fresh initiatives

26 January 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The initiatives designed to foster the personal and intellectual growth of the winners of the "Yüksəliş" contest will be broadened in early 2026, Azernews reports, citing the Contest's Working Group.

A series of meetings titled "Ədibin Evində Yüksəliş" will take place at the Writer's House Literary Support Fund

Over the course of five seasons, 116 winners of the contest will gather at the first residence of Mir Jalal, a renowned Azerbaijani writer, scholar, and pedagogue of the 20th century, located in Baku's Old City (Icherisheher).

These meetings will focus on discussions around the philosophy of Azerbaijani identity, the preservation of national values, the role of the mother tongue, and the application of these principles across various fields of governance.

One of the central aims of the series is to reinforce President Ilham Aliyev's emphasis on the Azerbaijani language as a cornerstone of national identity, statehood, and strategic management. Within this framework, the language will be highlighted not only as a means of communication but also as a carrier of national ideology and intellectual responsibility.

Guest speakers from the Writer's House will deliver lectures, analyzing the influence of literature, language, and cultural heritage on leadership and managerial thinking from multiple perspectives.

The Writer's House Literature Support Fund continues its mission of researching and promoting Azerbaijani literature, history, culture, and literary heritage.

The Fund places particular importance on the intellectual growth of younger generations, strengthening reading culture, and fostering love for the nation and homeland through literature.

The "Yüksəliş" contest was established by Presidential Decree on July 26, 2019.

Winners receive a one-year personalized development plan under the guidance of mentors, along with a monetary award of 20,000 manats to support their self-improvement.

The sixth edition of the contest was officially announced by President Ilham Aliyev on December 10, 2025.