Emergency rescue teams assist stranded drivers in Fuzuli district

25 January 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has received multiple reports through the "112" hotline indicating that a number of citizens had become stranded in their vehicles due to icy road conditions in the Fuzuli district, Azernews reports. This situation prompted an immediate response from the relevant authorities.

In reaction to these urgent notifications, firefighters and rescuers from the Fuzuli District Fire Protection Unit were quickly mobilized and dispatched to the affected area to provide necessary assistance.

Therescue teams were able to assist vehicles, including Jeep and Mitsubishi cars, which were unable to continue moving because of the ice-covered roads, ensuring that the drivers and passengers could safely resume their journeys while receiving the required support and aid from the emergency personnel.