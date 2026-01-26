Azerbaijan–Israel relations continue to strengthen through strategic cooperation

26 January 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are steadily improving across multiple sectors, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today during a joint press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Moshe Saar, Azernews reports.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the bilateral ties hold strategic significance. "Just a few days ago, the leaders of both countries met in Davos. Regular political consultations are conducted between our Foreign Ministries. The Intergovernmental Commission and the Interparliamentary Friendship Group are also active," he noted.

The ministers discussed the development of economic relations, contracts and projects, as well as new opportunities and prospects. "An economic forum is taking place in Baku, and the Israeli minister will participate in it," Bayramov added.

Tourism cooperation was highlighted as well: in 2025, the number of Israeli tourists visiting Azerbaijan doubled compared to 2024. Currently, there are 20 flights operating between the two countries, and the number is expected to increase depending on ongoing discussions.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Bayramov expressed hope for a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza region, emphasizing that both countries support resolving issues through peaceful dialogue and negotiations.

The Azerbaijani minister also briefed his Israeli counterpart on Azerbaijan–Armenia relations, reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, the return of displaced persons, the establishment of new communities, and challenges related to landmines. He shared insights on the outcomes of the historic Washington meeting as well.

On economic cooperation, Bayramov stressed that the energy sector remains a key area of collaboration. Currently, 124 Israeli companies operate in Azerbaijan, implementing various projects. "In 2025, SOCAR acquired a 10% stake in one of Israel’s largest projects in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time. Azerbaijan is now participating as an investor in Israel’s major business ventures," he highlighted.